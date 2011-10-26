UPDATE-1-Dai-ichi Life to boost yen bond holdings in Oct-March

* To raise yen-debt holdings Oct-March, mostly 20-year bonds

* To further lengthen duration of yen bond holdings

* To further trim exposure to domestic stocks

* Held 300 bln yen of Spanish, Italian bonds as of end-July

* Has been lowering Spanish, Italian bond holdings since then

By Antoni Slodkowski and Naoyuki Katayama

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to bolster its holdings of yen bonds further, focusing on 20-year debt, in the half year to March after increasing them in the April-September period, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Japan's second-largest life insurer, with total assets of around 30 trillion yen, also plans to keep its holdings of hedged foreign bonds steady in the current half after cutting them in the previous six months, Takashi Iida, manager of Dai-ichi Life's investment planning department, told a group of reporters.

"We're not simply buying yen bonds regardless of yield levels, but tweaking the size and the pace of investments according to changes in interest rates, particularly on the 20-year Japanese bonds," said Iida.

"We also want to further boost the duration of our holdings," he added.

Many Japanese life insurers are shifting funds to domestic bonds and cutting foreign debt investment as worries about the financial crisis in Europe and a slowdown in the U.S. economy push down overseas yields.

As in the first half, Dai-ichi wants to lighten its Tokyo stock holdings in the next six months, with foreign equity holdings expected to stay steady.

Like many of its rivals, Dai-ichi has been boosting its yen bond holdings and selling domestic shares in recent years to reduce its exposure to market volatility. Japanese insurers have focused on long-term bonds, aiming to match their assets to long-term yen liability.

Dai-ichi forecasts 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to stand around 1.2 percent for the half year to March, slightly above some of its industry peers' forecasts, based on its cautiously optimistic scenario for the remainder of the business year.

FOREIGN BONDS

Dai-ichi said sentiment in the market has soured more than what global economic fundamentals would have suggested and expects it, together with yields on both Japanese and U.S. bonds, to slowly rise towards the end of the financial year in March.

But in the April-September period, Dai-ichi sold currency-hedged foreign bonds.

"The market has been turbulent and yields both in the U.S. and Europe have fallen sharply over the summer. At the same time, yields on yen bonds stayed steady, so we decided to sell hedged bonds and shift into yen debt," said Iida.

Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropped as far as 1.674 percent while the German 10-year yield touched a record low of 1.636 percent , compared with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield of about 1 percent .

Dai-ichi, debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange last year following an $11 billion initial public offering, often tweaks its allocations between JGBs and currency-hedged foreign bonds depending on market conditions.

Dai-ichi held around 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion) of Spanish and Italian bonds as of the end of July, but has been lightening these holdings since then. Iida added that Dai-ichi does not hold other "PIIGS" bonds, which are bonds from Portugal, Ireland and Greece, in addition to Spain and Italy.

Alternative investments, including areas such as hedge funds, will likely stay unchanged.

Japan's top nine life insurers manage some 110 trillion yen ($1.45 trillion) in total assets and their investment decisions are closely watched due to their impact on markets. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)