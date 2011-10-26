Dai-ichi Life to boost yen bond holdings in Oct-March

TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to bolster its holdings of yen bonds further in the half year to March after increasing them in April-September period, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Japan's second-largest life insurer, with total assets of around 30 trillion yen, also plans to keep its holdings of hedged foreign bonds steady in the current half after cutting them in the previous six months, Takashi Iida, manager of Dai-ichi Life's investment planning department, told a group of reporters.

Many Japanese life insurers are shifting funds to domestic bonds and cutting foreign debt investment as worries about the financial crisis in Europe and a slowdown in the U.S. economy push down overseas yields.

Iida also said that Dai-ichi held 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion) of Spanish and Italian bonds as of the end of July, but has been lightening these holdings since then. He added that Dai-ichi does not hold other "PIIGS" bonds, which are bonds from Portugal, Ireland and Greece, in addition to Spain and Italy.

Japan's top nine life insurers manage some 110 trillion yen ($1.45 trillion) in total assets and their investment decisions are closely watched due to their impact on markets. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)