2013年 4月 25日

Japan's Dai-ichi Life: will keep unhedged foreign bond holdings steady

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co said on Thursday it plans to keep its holdings of unhedged foreign bonds steady this year after increasing them last year, but that it will be flexible about changing its investment in such assets.

The life insurer's stance on yen bond investment this year will depend on bond yield levels, which have remained low on the back of the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing, Takashi Iida, manager of Dai-ichi Life's investment planning department, said in a news conference.

