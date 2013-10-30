版本:
UPDATE 1-Japan's Dai-ichi Life likely to increase yen bonds in Oct-March

TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance is likely to increase its yen bond portfolio in October-March but its stance will depend on their yield levels, a senior official said on Wednesday.

* In the April-September period, Japan's second-largest private life insurer with total assets of 35.7 trillion yen ($364 billion) bought yen bonds after their yields spiked in May, the official said.

* The 10-year Japanese government bond yield has been declining since then, hitting a 5-1/2-month low below 0.600 percent last week on the back of the Bank of Japan's aggressive bond buying.

*"At the moment, JGB yields are at a low level. How much yen bonds we will buy will depend on the yield levels," Tetsuya Kikuta, a manager of investment planning at the firm, told a news conference.

* "If we can't buy (domestic bonds), then it's possible we will buy currency-hedged foreign bonds," he added.

* Dai-ichi also plans to maintain the size of its foreign bond investments without currency hedging steady in the six months to March, after increasing them in April-September.

* "Initially we expected the Fed to start tapering its stimulus earlier. Now we expect U.S. bond yields to stay near the lower end of our forecast," Kikuta said.

