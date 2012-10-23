版本:
Dai-ichi Life plans to increase yen-bond holdings in Oct-March

TOKYO Oct 23 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to increase its yen-bond investments while keeping its holdings of foreign bonds steady in the six months to March, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Dai-ichi, which has total assets of around 30 trillion yen ($375 billion), said the company had raised its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in the half year to September.

