TABLE-Japan life insurers' foreign bond holdings, 2007-2012

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's life insurers signalled they may boost their net buying of foreign bonds without currency hedges to the highest level since the global financial crisis five years ago, which could drive down both overseas bond yields and the yen. Below is historical data on the top nine Japanese life insurers' foreign bond holdings and currency selling through forwards contracts, based on their disclosures. Unhedged holdings and hedging ratios are estimates based on Reuters calculations. The numbers are in billions of yen and as of end-March of each year. The figures for March 2013 will be published next month. 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 Foreign bonds holdings 18,691.5 18,342.0 15,548.0 13,835.9 14,274.3 14,477.5 Currency selling 13,225.8 13,477.7 11,678.0 11,957.0 7,062.1 5,673.0 Unhedged holdings 5,465.7 4,864.3 3,870.0 1,878.9 7,212.2 8,804.5 Hedge ratio 70.8% 73.5% 75.1% 86.4% 49.5% 39.2%