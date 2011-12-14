UPDATE 1-Japan's FSA to lift business improvement order on Life Insurers

Dec 15 Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) said it will soon repeal the business improvement order of July 2008, covering 10 life insurers over mishandling of insurance claims, business daily Nikkei reported.

The administrative order was issued after it was revealed that life insurers had not paid adequate insurance benefits or failed to notify policyholders of their claim eligibility, the paper said.

The insurers, including Nippon Life Insurance Co, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co mishandled 150,000 claims between 2001 and 2005, resulting in about 20 billion yen ($256 million)of unpaid amount at its peak in 2005, the daily reported.

The FSA's order demanded insurers implement measures to prevent such failures and report on their progress every six months, Nikkei said.