Japan insurers likely to boost foreign bond holdings -industry group head

TOKYO, April 19 Japan's life insurers, which
hold $3.4 trillion in assets, are likely to shift some of their
money into foreign bonds after the Bank of Japan announced plans
for aggressive monetary stimulus, the head of Japan's life
insurance industry group said on Friday.
Kenji Matsuo, who also heads one of the country's largest
life insurers, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, said
the shift would be temporary, however, with Japanese yields
likely to move up in the medium term as a result of the BOJ's
measures.
"Given the high volatility of the market and very low
interest rates, it's hard to buy Japanese government bonds now,"
Matsuo, chairman of the Life Insurance Association of Japan,
told a regular news conference. He said he made the remarks as
president of Meiji Yasuda, one of Japan's top four life
insurers.
"One option to consider is buying foreign bonds, although
there are limits to it," he said.
Japan's insurers now hold about 44 percent of their assets
in Japanese government bonds and about 15 percent in foreign
bonds and stocks, mostly sovereign debt, association data shows.
Life insurance companies are among those likely to be
heavily affected by the BOJ's surprisingly bold monetary
stimulus measures unveiled two weeks ago. The central bank's
bond buying plans will crowd insurers and other investors out of
the JGB market.
The BOJ stunned global financial markets by committing to
open-ended asset buying to nearly double the monetary base to
270 trillion yen ($2.7 trillion) by the end of 2014, looking to
end two decades of stagnation and lift inflation to 2 percent.
As part of the stimulus plan, the BOJ will buy 7.5 trillion
yen ($76.36 billion) of long-term government bonds per month,
roughly 70 percent of new debt.
Japanese government bonds have been a safe and stable source
of investment income for life insurance companies, whose
obligations to policy holders often span decades.
The BOJ's moves are, in the short term, likely to push down
JGBs' already paper-thin yields further, forcing life insurance
companies to seek somewhere else to park their money to achieve
the returns promised to policy holders. That could prove
difficult for an industry constrained by regulations and other
factors in seeking viable alternatives.
Japanese life insurers held 332 trillion yen ($3.4 trillion)
in total assets as of the end of January, association data
shows.
Matsuo said, however, that Japanese life insurance money was
unlikely to flood back into foreign bonds, equities, real estate
and other relatively risky markets that had attracted investment
during the asset bubble of the late 1980s. Some market
participants have been predicting a rush into such assets,
raising worries that the industry could once more face the woes
that befell it after the asset bubble burst in the 1990s.
"JGBs will remain our core investment," he said. "Current
BOJ policies envision 2 percent inflation in two years, so our
understanding is that the current (low) interest-rate situation
won't last that long."
"We will invest temporarily in foreign bonds and will shift
back to JGBs after interest rates go up," he said.