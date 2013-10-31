TABLE-Japanese life insurers' bond holdings

BRIEF-Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block
TOKYO, Oct 31 Following is a table of bond holdings of Japan's nine major life insurers as of the end of March, and the amount they held in currency hedges via forward contracts. Data for September 2013 is scheduled to be published in November. As of March 2013, in billions of yen: Japanese Japanese Foreign Currency Unhedged Securities bonds stocks bonds selling bonds holdings Nippon 20,890.6 6,674.8 8,671.1 6,066.7 2,604.4 41,201.2 Dai-ichi 16,427.4 2,557.4 4,599.7 2,577.5 2,022.2 26,079.9 Meiji 16,541.7 3,042.1 3,651.9 1,660.4 1,991.5 24,902.2 Yasuda Sumitomo 11,930.4 1,038.6 3,560.2 3,306.5 253.7 18,756.0 Mitsui 2,879.0 291.1 597.2 559.6 37.6 4,159.0 Asahi 3,004.0 262.3 191.2 207.8 -16.6 4,041.4 Taiyo 2,667.6 425.9 1,218.8 794.3 424.5 4,568.4 Daido 3,038.9 232.7 308.8 509.1 -200.3 4,228.2 Fukoku 2,971.7 431.7 781.7 330.5 451.2 4,557.3 total 80,351.3 14,956.6 23,580.6 16,012.4 7,568.2 132,493.6
* CIT Group Inc - Steven Mnuchin received total compensation of $11.24 million in 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oelBsR) Further company coverage:
* TRI Pointe Group says on March 27, Messrs. Barry Sternlicht and Christopher Graham notified their decision to resign from co's board - SEC filing