TABLE-Japanese life insurers' bond holdings

TOKYO, Oct 31 Following is a table of bond holdings of Japan's nine major life
insurers as of the end of March, and the amount they held in currency hedges via forward
contracts. Data for September 2013 is scheduled to be published in November.
As of March 2013, in billions of yen:
    
              Japanese    Japanese    Foreign   Currency   Unhedged   Securities
               bonds       stocks      bonds     selling    bonds      holdings
 Nippon       20,890.6     6,674.8    8,671.1    6,066.7   2,604.4      41,201.2
 Dai-ichi     16,427.4     2,557.4    4,599.7    2,577.5   2,022.2      26,079.9
 Meiji        16,541.7     3,042.1    3,651.9    1,660.4   1,991.5      24,902.2
 Yasuda                                                             
 Sumitomo     11,930.4     1,038.6    3,560.2    3,306.5     253.7      18,756.0
 Mitsui        2,879.0       291.1      597.2      559.6      37.6       4,159.0
 Asahi         3,004.0       262.3      191.2      207.8     -16.6       4,041.4
 Taiyo         2,667.6       425.9    1,218.8      794.3     424.5       4,568.4
 Daido         3,038.9       232.7      308.8      509.1    -200.3       4,228.2
 Fukoku        2,971.7       431.7      781.7      330.5     451.2       4,557.3
 total        80,351.3    14,956.6   23,580.6   16,012.4   7,568.2     132,493.6

