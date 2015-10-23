Japanese life insurers continue to seek higher yields overseas

* Foreign bond yields more attractive than low-yielding JGBs

TOKYO, Oct 23 Low Japanese yields are prompting many of the country's life insurers to venture further into foreign bond buying in the fiscal half of the fiscal year through March 2016, and curb their appetite for new yen bonds.

One of the biggest questions for most is how much of that buying will be made without currency hedges, as the yen's direction in the remaining months of the fiscal year largely depends on monetary policy.

Investors are waiting to see when the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver its long-signalled interest rate increase, and also whether the Bank of Japan will opt to extend its already massive easing programme to keep the country's economic recovery on track.

"Amid the Bank of Japan's easing, Japanese interest rates are unlikely to rise. We have to look into diversifying our investment, mainly through foreign bonds," Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for investment planning at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co told a news conference.

Japan's top nine life insurers collectively manage more than 195 trillion yen ($1.62 trillion) of assets. They have traditionally preferred the stability of Japanese government bonds, as their payouts to policyholders are also in yen.

But since April 2013, the BOJ's massive bond-buying programme has been pulling liquidity from the domestic bond market and keeping yields mired at low levels. On Friday, the benchmark The 10-year JGB yield stood at 0.300 percent .

The country's largest private life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance, plans to allocate about 300 billion yen, or about half of its new money, into riskier assets such as stocks and foreign bonds in the six months to March, and keep its new yen bond investment to a minimum.

"We would prefer a JGB-centred investment style. However, we have no choice but to invest in riskier assets in this low-yield environment," said Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning.

Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general manager of investment planning at Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Japan's second-largest private insurer, told reporters it would be targeting foreign assets this financial year but could buy domestic stocks as well.

Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co's investment division, said that it plans to increase unhedged foreign bond holdings, but will also increase its yen bond holdings.

"From an asset-liability matching perspective, Japanese government bonds (JGBs) remain the assets we will mostly likely invest in due to their availability and durations they offer," Yamashita said.

($1 = 120.6500 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Shinichi Saoshiro, Ayai Tomisawa and Tomo Uetake; Writing by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)