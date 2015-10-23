TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in H2 of fiscal year to March 2016

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than 195 trillion yen ($1.62 trillion) under management, are planning to continue increasing their foreign bond holdings while maintaining a cautious stance on domestic bonds. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the second half of the financial year to March 2016, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month. FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in H2 Dai-ichi to maintain FX-hedged bonds holding steady, to buy unhedged bonds if yen rises Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged foreign bonds, refrain from increasing hedged bonds Sumitomo to buy Y300 bln and increase corporate bonds; bought more than Y500 bln in H1 Mitsui to boost holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds by about Y50 bln in total Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings Daido to further increase holdings after buying Y90 bln in first half of FY Fukoku to increase planned annual domestic and foreign bonds investment to Y130 bln by 30 pct after selling Y200 bln in JGBs and buying U.S. bonds worth Y300 bln in 1H Asahi to sell Y70-80 bln in European bonds and invest it in U.S. bonds after investing Y230 bln in foreign assets in 1H, already reaching targeted upper limit for FY JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to restrain fresh investment to minimum, holding likely steady Dai-ichi to maintain holdings flat; in H1 holding was flat Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings Sumitomo to forego further investment if yields low, will buy superlongs if yields rise Mitsui to keep holding steady after having trimmed holdings by Y10 bln in H1 Taiyo to keep holdings steady Daido to continue to decrease holdings after selling Y20 bln in first half of FY Fukoku increased planned annual domestic and foreign bonds investment to Y130 bln by 30 pct after selling Y200 bln in JGBs and buying U.S. bonds worth Y300 bln in 1H Asahi to reduce exposure by Y20 bln for 2H after reducing by Y100 bln JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to buy some companies that can benefit from overseas growth, however, to sell (take profits) if the Nikkei rises enough as it expects (to 21,000) Dai-ichi to buy if there are dips in market Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings steady Sumitomo to keep holdings steady; may hedge if downside risk rises Mitsui to slightly increase holdings Taiyo to maintain or slightly increase its holdings Daido to maintain or increase its holdings after buying Y35 bln in first half of FY Fukoku bought Y17 bln after selling Y12 bln, for net buying of Y5 bln yen in 1H Asahi to maintain holdings steady FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks Dai-ichi to increase foreign stocks; alternatives, properties portfolio to be flat Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in foreign shares Sumitomo to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady Mitsui to keep real estate investment flat Taiyo n/a Daido n/a Fukoku to buy Y20 bln in 2H after reducing Y10 bln in 1H in foreign stocks Asahi n/a EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y115 - 130 Y125 - 140 18,000 - 23,000 0.1 - 0.6% n/a Dai-ichi Y115 - 130 Y110 - 150 16,500 - 22,500 0.3 - 0.7% 1.9 - 3.0% Meiji Yasuda Y115 - 125 Y125 - 145 16,000 - 21,000 0.2 - 0.6% 1.6 - 2.8% Sumitomo Y115 - 130 Y125 - 145 15,600 - 21,800 0.2 - 0.6% 1.6 - 2.8% Mitsui Y120 - 130 Y124 - 147 19,500 - 22,000 0.3 - 0.7% 2.2 - 3.1% Taiyo Y117 - 126 Y125 - 140 17,000 - 22,000 0.2 - 0.6% 1.8 - 2.8% Daido Y115 - 130 Y120 - 145 16,000 - 21,500 0.3 - 0.7% 1.8 - 2.9% Fukoku Y115 - 128 Y125 - 145 16,000 - 20,000 0.25 - 0.60% 1.8 - 2.8% Asahi Y113 - 128 Y113 - 144 16,000 - 21,000 0.20 - 0.60% 1.8 - 2.8% ($1 = 120.6600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)