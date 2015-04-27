版本:
TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in financial year to March 2016

TOKYO, April 27 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than
180 trillion yen ($1.51 trillion) under management, are planning to continue increasing their
foreign bond holdings while maintaining a cautious stance on domestic bonds.
    Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies
for financial year to March 2016, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
 
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to increase holdings of both FX-hedged and unhedged bonds
 Dai-ichi       to increase hedged bonds, stance on unhedged bonds depends on FX levels
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase unhedged foreign bonds, restrain increasing hedged bonds
 Sumitomo       to increase holdings
 Mitsui         to boost holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds by around 50 bln yen each
 Taiyo          to consider slightly increasing holdings; hedge ratio likely to drop to 60 pct
 Daido          to further increase holdings after buying 360 bln yen last FY
 Fukoku         to invest 200 bln yen in hedged foreign bonds for this FY
 Asahi          to invest 200 bln yen in foreign bonds for this FY
    
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to restrain fresh investment to minimum, holding likely steady
 Dai-ichi       to maintain holdings after reducing in FY2014/15, plan to buy if yields rise
 Meiji Yasuda   sees holdings decreasing with more bonds maturing than their purchases
 Sumitomo       to forego further investment if yields stay low, will buy if yields rise
 Mitsui         to reduce holdings by around 50 bln yen, started reducing holding in H2 14/15
 Taiyo          to consider slightly decreasing holdings after buying 30 bln yen in previous
period
 Daido          finds it difficult to increase holdings at low yield levels
 Fukoku         to cut 100 bln yen for this FY, compared to a cut of 80 bln yen last FY
 Asahi          to cut 200 bln yen for this FY

JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to keep holdings steady
 Dai-ichi       to keep holdings steady
 Meiji Yasuda   to cut holdings slightly
 Sumitomo       to slightly increase holdings
 Mitsui         to increase holdings by around 10 bln yen
 Taiyo          to consider slightly increasing holdings
 Daido          to slightly increase its holdings
 Fukoku         to invest in 100 bln yen, same with last FY
 Asahi          to maintain holdings steady

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to increase foreign stocks
 Dai-ichi       to keep increasing foreign stocks and alternatives
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase investment in foreign shares
 Sumitomo       to slightly decrease foreign stocks, loans
 Mitsui         n/a
 Taiyo          n/a
 Daido          to slightly increase holdings
 Fukoku         invest in about 150 bln yen in foreign stocks, fast-growing asset classes 
 Asahi          to increase holdings by 20-30 bln yen

EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                 Dollar/yen    Euro/yen      NIKKEI         JGB 10-yr      US 10-yr
 Nippon Life     Y115 - 125   Y125 - 135   18,000-  22,000  0.1 - 0.6%       n/a
 Dai-ichi        Y110 - 130   Y105 - 150   16,500 - 23,000  0.1 - 0.7%    1.5 - 3.0%
 Meiji Yasuda    Y116 - 123   Y118 - 132   17,000 - 23,000  0.2 - 0.8%    1.7 - 3.1%
 Sumitomo        Y110 - 130   Y115 - 145   15,500 - 22,200  0.1 - 0.75%   1.6 - 3.0%
 Mitsui          Y119 - 129   Y118 - 130   19,500 - 22,500  0.2 - 0.8%    1.5 - 2.9%
 Taiyo           Y115 - 128   Y120 - 135   18,000 - 23,000  0.2 - 0.8%    1.6 - 3.0%
 Daido           Y115 - 130   Y115 - 140   16,500 - 22,000  0.2 - 0.7%    1.5 - 3.2%
 Fukoku          Y115 - 130   Y125 - 145   16,500 - 22,000  0.25 - 0.75%  1.8 - 3.0%
 Asahi           Y113 - 130   Y113 - 144   17,000 - 22,000  0.20 - 0.75%  1.6 - 3.1%

($1 = 118.8500 yen)

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

