TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in financial year to March 2016

TOKYO, April 27 Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than 180 trillion yen ($1.51 trillion) under management, are planning to continue increasing their foreign bond holdings while maintaining a cautious stance on domestic bonds. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for financial year to March 2016, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month. FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase holdings of both FX-hedged and unhedged bonds Dai-ichi to increase hedged bonds, stance on unhedged bonds depends on FX levels Meiji Yasuda to increase unhedged foreign bonds, restrain increasing hedged bonds Sumitomo to increase holdings Mitsui to boost holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds by around 50 bln yen each Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings; hedge ratio likely to drop to 60 pct Daido to further increase holdings after buying 360 bln yen last FY Fukoku to invest 200 bln yen in hedged foreign bonds for this FY Asahi to invest 200 bln yen in foreign bonds for this FY JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to restrain fresh investment to minimum, holding likely steady Dai-ichi to maintain holdings after reducing in FY2014/15, plan to buy if yields rise Meiji Yasuda sees holdings decreasing with more bonds maturing than their purchases Sumitomo to forego further investment if yields stay low, will buy if yields rise Mitsui to reduce holdings by around 50 bln yen, started reducing holding in H2 14/15 Taiyo to consider slightly decreasing holdings after buying 30 bln yen in previous period Daido finds it difficult to increase holdings at low yield levels Fukoku to cut 100 bln yen for this FY, compared to a cut of 80 bln yen last FY Asahi to cut 200 bln yen for this FY JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady Dai-ichi to keep holdings steady Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings slightly Sumitomo to slightly increase holdings Mitsui to increase holdings by around 10 bln yen Taiyo to consider slightly increasing holdings Daido to slightly increase its holdings Fukoku to invest in 100 bln yen, same with last FY Asahi to maintain holdings steady FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks Dai-ichi to keep increasing foreign stocks and alternatives Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in foreign shares Sumitomo to slightly decrease foreign stocks, loans Mitsui n/a Taiyo n/a Daido to slightly increase holdings Fukoku invest in about 150 bln yen in foreign stocks, fast-growing asset classes Asahi to increase holdings by 20-30 bln yen EXPECTED MARKET RANGES ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y115 - 125 Y125 - 135 18,000- 22,000 0.1 - 0.6% n/a Dai-ichi Y110 - 130 Y105 - 150 16,500 - 23,000 0.1 - 0.7% 1.5 - 3.0% Meiji Yasuda Y116 - 123 Y118 - 132 17,000 - 23,000 0.2 - 0.8% 1.7 - 3.1% Sumitomo Y110 - 130 Y115 - 145 15,500 - 22,200 0.1 - 0.75% 1.6 - 3.0% Mitsui Y119 - 129 Y118 - 130 19,500 - 22,500 0.2 - 0.8% 1.5 - 2.9% Taiyo Y115 - 128 Y120 - 135 18,000 - 23,000 0.2 - 0.8% 1.6 - 3.0% Daido Y115 - 130 Y115 - 140 16,500 - 22,000 0.2 - 0.7% 1.5 - 3.2% Fukoku Y115 - 130 Y125 - 145 16,500 - 22,000 0.25 - 0.75% 1.8 - 3.0% Asahi Y113 - 130 Y113 - 144 17,000 - 22,000 0.20 - 0.75% 1.6 - 3.1% ($1 = 118.8500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)