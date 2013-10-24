Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to buy domestic bonds in Oct-March

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
TOKYO Oct 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance may buy around 700 billion yen ($7.19 billion) in domestic bonds in the six months to March but it is cautious about buying debt at current yield levels, a senior official at the insurer said on Thursday.
Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen, reduced its domestic bond holdings in the April-September as the market became volatile following the Bank of Japan's drastic monetary easing, the official also said.
* Proposed BAT acquisition of RAI gains Japan antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy