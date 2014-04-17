REFILE-Japan's Mitsui Life plans to increase yen bond holdings by 100 bln yen in 2014/15

(Corrects to add dropped word 'yen' in headline)

TOKYO, April 17 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth largest life insurer, plans to increase its yen bond holdings by about 100 billion yen ($977.8 million) in the financial year to March, its investment planning manager said on Thursday.

Yoichiro Matsuta, the head of investment planning department, told a news conference that the company also plans to raise its foreign bond holdings by about 50 billion yen, including those with and without currency-hedging. ($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)