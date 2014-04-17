REFILE-Japan's Mitsui Life plans to increase yen bond holdings by 100 bln yen in 2014/15

BRIEF-United Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.17
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports diluted earnings per share of $0.17 and a ttm cash dividend yield of 3.98%
TOKYO, April 17 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth largest life insurer, plans to increase its yen bond holdings by about 100 billion yen ($977.8 million) in the financial year to March, its investment planning manager said on Thursday.
Yoichiro Matsuta, the head of investment planning department, told a news conference that the company also plans to raise its foreign bond holdings by about 50 billion yen, including those with and without currency-hedging. ($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)
NEW YORK, April 27 Comcast Corp's quarterly profit topped estimates on strong growth in cable and internet subscribers and hits such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Get Out" boosted movie revenue, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator said on Thursday.
* Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc - CEO Peter M. Carlino's 2016 total compensation $12.0 million versus $16.8 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ppStyW) Further company coverage: