UPDATE 1-Nippon Life cautious but eyes chances for foreign bond buying

* Sees dollar at 93-103 yen, euro at 117-137 this fiscal
year
* Sees 10-year JGB yielding between 0.3 to 0.9 pct this
fiscal year
* Keeps cautious eye on current market levels after yen fell
rapidly
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 22 Nippon Life Insurance Co
, Japan's biggest life insurer, said on Monday it
plans to slow its increase in domestic bond investment in the
current fiscal year to March 2014, but plans to raise unhedged
foreign bond holdings at an appropriate time this fiscal year.
The life insurer, with total assets of about 50 trillion yen
($504 billion), plans to allocate about 70 percent of its 1
trillion yen earmarked for investment in the fiscal year to yen
assets which includes yen loans, domestic bonds and hedged
foreign bonds, a senior official said.
After an aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan
earlier this month, volatility in the Japanese government bond
market has heightened and the life insurer may slow an increase
in such investment if yields stayed low.
"We are currently taking a wait-and-see stance on interest
rates as volatility has risen after the BOJ's bold monetary
policy, and if interest rates hover at low rates, we may
consider shifting to corporate bonds for credit spreads or
hedged foreign bonds as options," Hiroshi Ozeki, general manager
in the finance and investment planning department, told
reporters.
The BOJ stunned global financial markets by committing to
open-ended asset buying to nearly double the monetary base to
270 trillion yen by the end of 2014, looking to end two decades
of stagnation and lift inflation to 2 percent.
If Nippon Life were to buy more hedged foreign bonds, they
would eye bonds of developed countries with liquidity, he said.
Nippon Life expects the yield on 10-year JGBs
to move in a 0.3-0.9 percent range until next March.
Nippon Life said it has slashed its exposure to unhedged
foreign bond holdings last fiscal year, but has kept investment
in foreign stocks so it has not just simply reduced its exposure
to foreign investments, Ozeki said.
With Japanese interest rates staying low, Nippon Life would
consider buying more foreign bonds without hedges when there are
chances for bargains.
"It there is an appropriate timing, we could like to boost
allocations to unhedged foreign bonds," he said.
But the life insurer was cautious about the current Japanese
stock market and the yen levels after the Japanese currency had
fallen at a rapid pace over the past several months.
"We are seeing current levels with caution and eye
bargain-hunting opportunities," Ozeki said.
Nippon Life said it expected the dollar to trade between 93
to 103 yen this fiscal year and the euro to trade between
117 to 137 yen.