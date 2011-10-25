Nippon Life: Could buy foreign bonds if FX rates good

* Plans to buy unhedged foreign bonds but wants a bit higher
yields
* To put more than half of new money in domestic bonds, as
in Apr-Sept
* Reduced euros and bought dollars in H1, plans similar
stance in H2
* Holds Italian debt but not other peripheral euro zone
sovereign bonds
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 25 Nippon Life, Japan's top private
life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond investments without
currency hedging if yields go a bit higher and if currency rates
are attractive, a senior executive said.
Nippon Life, with total assets of 49.8 trillion yen ($654
billion), also said it plans to allocate more than half of its
new money to JGBs in the six months to March.
"If yields were higher, foreign bonds would be more
attractive and the first half did present some good
opportunities for investment," Yosuke Matsunaga, general manager
of finance and investment planning, told reporters.
"But frankly speaking, when we look at current yield levels,
even though the yen is pretty high, we would like to see yields
a bit higher," he said on Monday. The comments were embargoed
for release on Tuesday.
U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to a 60-year low around 1.75
percent last month before climbing back to around 2.23
percent . That is still down sharply from around
3.45 percent at the beginning of April.
The company increased its unhedged foreign bond holdings by
180 billion yen in the six months to September while cutting its
currency-hedged position on foreign bonds by 170 billion yen due
to rising hedging costs.
The yen hit a record high of 75.78 per dollar last week and
stayed near that level on Tuesday, trading around 76.16 yen per
dollar .
Nippon Life sees the dollar trading around 78 yen
at the end of March and expects both the U.S. and European
economies to avoid recession.
But the company, which is one of Japan's largest
institutional investors, expects U.S. growth to be slow,
hampered by weak consumer spending.
"Compared to our view at the beginning of this financial
year, we can't deny the fact that an expected rise in short-term
interest rates is being delayed," Matsunaga said.
"So compared to the first half, we are slightly more
positive about hedged foreign bonds."
ITALIAN BONDS
The company said it holds Italian bonds but did not disclose
the size of its holding. It does not hold debt issued by Spain,
Portugal, Ireland or Greece.
Matsunaga said the company has not changed its long-term
investment strategy because of short-term market volatility but
sidestepped a question about its stance on Italian bonds.
"The (euro zone periphery) countries are often painted with
the same brush but in fact each country is different. We will
keep monitoring the conditions in each country and make prudent
judgments," he said.
The company reduced its exposure to the euro in the six
months to September, Matsunaga said, while buying the U.S.
dollar as well as the Australian dollar and other European
currencies.
At the end of March, 58.9 percent of its foreign-denominated
assets were in dollars, compared with 16.8 percent in euros and
13.1 percent in sterling.
"Euro zone debt is a structural problem and it will take a
long time before there is a comprehensive solution," he said.
Nippon Life bought 640 billion yen of yen bonds in the six
months to September, taking up about half of its newly invested
funds of 1.3 trillion yen during the period. It also extended
the duration of its bond portfolio but declined to give details.
Japanese life insurers, including Nippon Life, have been
increasing their bond holdings to match their assets more
closely with their long-term yen liabilities.
But Nippon Life, unlike rivals that have been selling down
stocks to cut risk from market volatility, said it would
increase both its domestic and foreign share holdings if market
conditions were favourable, and would at least keep its holdings
steady.
In the first half of the current financial year, it
increased its Japanese share holdings by 70 billion yen. Its
foreign stock holdings increased by 200 billion yen, although
that includes a stake in Allianz taken after the two
formed a partnership in July.
The company bought 500 million euros ($694 million) of the
German insurer's contingent convertible bonds, which will
automatically convert into common stock within 10 years of
issuance and under undisclosed conditions.
Nippon Life did not elaborate on the status of the notes.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)