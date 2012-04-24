CORRECTED-Nippon Life: to boost holdings of emerging mkt stocks

* To buy Y100 bln of foreign stocks, mostly in emerging mkts
* But will still put over 70 pct of Y1.5 trln of new money
into yen debt
* May boost foreign bond holdings this FY, no comment on
hedging
* Still holds more than Y250 bln of Italian bonds
* Sold Y410 bln of unhedged foreign debt partly due to yen
fall last FY
By Antoni Slodkowski and Takeshi Yoshiike
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's top life insurer, Nippon
Life, plans to boost its holdings of emerging market stocks in
the current financial year as it looks to ease its reliance on
domestic investments by tapping growth in other regions.
The firm, with total assets of 49 trillion yen ($604
billion), also said it could buy foreign bonds after selling
them in large amounts as the yen fell at the end of the last
fiscal year, an executive said.
"When it comes to foreign investment, emerging economies
have bigger growth potential than the United States and Europe
and that's where I would like to boost our investment," said
Yosuke Matsunaga, general manager of Nippon Life's finance and
investment planning department.
He told reporters on Monday that he expected the global
economy to slowly recover, though it may run into speed bumps
given sluggish improvement in the U.S. jobs market and the
smouldering euro zone crisis. His comments were embargoed until
Tuesday.
The firm, also known as Nissay, plans to bolster its buying
of foreign stocks by 100 billion yen, after last year adding 290
billion yen's worth, with more than half of that earmarked for
investment in emerging markets.
"We are obviously a Japanese insurance firm ... and while we
are not changing our stance of investing chiefly in Japan,
taking various risks into consideration there is the need to
further diversify our investments," said Matsunaga.
Nissay expects to allocate more than 70 percent of new funds
for the business year started on April 1, estimated at 1.5
trillion yen, to yen debt.
But while foreign stocks comprise only a fraction of the
company's portfolio, its willingness to tap growing markets
underscores the difficulties life insurers face, with yields on
sovereign debt in many developed economies hovering at record
lows.
Matsunaga said he is mostly interested in stocks of the
so-called BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China, and
that the firm would actively manage any such holdings, paying
particular attention to volatility in those markets.
Nissay also bought domestic stocks when they were relatively
cheap following the March 11 earthquake, selling them during a
rally in equities later in the fiscal year.
That led to an overall reduction in its Japan stock holdings
by some 30 billion yen to about 5.76 trillion yen. It planned to
keep the holdings steady this year, but stressed it would manage
them depending on market moves, as in the previous year.
OFFLOADING
Nissay offloaded about 200 billion yen of Italian sovereign
debt in the year that ended March 31, though it still holds more
than 250 billion yen's worth of the paper. Matsunaga did not
specify whether this was hedged.
The company does not have any debt from Spain, Portugal,
Ireland and Greece, however.
More broadly, Nissay held about 2.2 trillion yen of unhedged
foreign bonds at the end of the last business year, after
selling a net 410 billion yen's worth.
"Towards the end of last business year the yen fell quite
nicely and that - rather than reducing exposure to risk assets -
was behind our operations (to sell unhedged foreign bonds),"
Matsunaga said.
"I could imagine we might buy back the proportion that we
sold (last year) if the timing is right this year. I don't know
if that would be in hedged or unhedged bonds."
While he did not say the level at which he would be ready to
buy dollars, Nippon Life forecast the currency to fetch between
75 to 85 yen at the end of the current business year, compared
with 80.90 yen on Tuesday.
Nissay also held 5.5 trillion yen of hedged foreign bonds,
having boosted the holdings by 380 billion yen in the last
financial year. Investors can hedge their currency exposure to
foreign bonds by selling foreign currency in forward contracts.
Nippon Life plans to increase its yen bond holdings further,
having boosted them by 1.49 trillion yen in 2011/12.
It expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield
to move between 0.9 and 1.5 percent this year,
compared with around 0.915 percent on Tuesday, a whisker above
the lowest level since October 2010.