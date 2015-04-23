UPDATE 1-Sumitomo Life to continue increasing foreign bond purchases this year

* Low Japan yields to keep prompting investment into foreign bonds

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to continue increasing foreign bond investment in the financial year through March 2016, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The country's fourth-largest insurer will also forego further investment in domestic bonds if yields stay low, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

Japanese life insurers collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.50 trillion) of assets and until recently stuck mostly to domestic bonds. But they have increasingly turned to foreign assets to supplement extremely low returns from Japanese debt.

Sumitomo Life, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($216.94 billion), said it increased its foreign bond holdings by about 700 billion yen in the previous financial year, of which around 300 billion yen were without currency hedges.

Matsumoto said the insurer aims to invest around 500 billion yen in foreign bonds in the current financial year.

"We had invested in U.S., core European and Australian bonds but this year we want to expand into debt of countries at the periphery of these core regions rated triple B or above," Matsumoto said.

Sumitomo Life also plans to expand its investment in foreign corporate debt.

The insurer said it is ready to buy longer-maturity domestic bonds, still the mainstay of its portfolio, if yields rise.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record low 0.195 percent in January under the Bank of Japan's extensive quantitative easing policy. It has pulled back slightly since then, but still yielded a modest 0.31 percent on Thursday.

Sumitomo Life expects the dollar at 125 yen in March-end 2016.

The dollar climbed to an eight-year high of 122.04 yen in March this year before slipping back slightly to 119.80 yen on Thursday.

($1 = 119.8500 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)