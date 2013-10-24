版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 15:51 BJT

Japan Sumitomo Life plans to raise yen bond portfolio in Oct-March

TOKYO Oct 24 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to increase domestic bond holdings in the six months to March, a senior company official said on Thursday, but added that it could shift to foreign debt if domestic bond yields stay too low.

Japan's fourth largest private life insurer with total assets of 26.5 trillion yen ($272.4 billion) has started to remove currency hedging on its foreign bond investments this financial year and plans to keep doing so further, the official said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐