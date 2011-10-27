WRAPUP-Japan life insurers shift to yen bonds from foreign bonds

* Rise in FX hedging cost erodes attraction of foreign bonds

* Some insurers say could increase unhedged investments

* Japan insurers likely to put more money in domestic bonds

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese life insurers are shifting funds back into domestic bonds, losing appetite for foreign bonds as U.S. and German yields have slid to levels that are increasingly comparable with Japanese yields.

Many companies do not plan to boost foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year to March and some insurers, which said they are considering investing in foreign bonds, see current yields as too low, according to a series of interviews with the country's top insurers on their investment plans.

"If yields were higher, foreign bonds would be more attractive and the first half did present some good opportunities for investment," Yosuke Matsunaga, general manager of finance and investment planning of the industry leader Nippon Life.

"But frankly speaking, when we look at current yield levels, even though the yen is pretty high, we would like to see yields a bit higher," he said on Monday.

Japan's top nine life insurers manage some 110 trillion yen ($1.45 trillion) in financial assets and their investment decisions are closely watched due to their impact on markets.

In the six months to September, Japan's top nine insurers bought a combined total of at least around 2.5 trillion yen in Japanese bonds, while they slightly cut their foreign bond holdings.

Japanese insurers use currency hedging on a large part of their foreign bond holdings but the combination of falls in bond yields and rises in hedging costs is making this long-held strategy almost impossible.

Fear of a major financial crisis in Europe and an economic slowdown in the United States pushed U.S. and German 10-year bond yields as low as around 1.7 percent last month.

Since then, they have come back above 2.0 percent, but that is still far below their level of around 3.3-3.4 percent at the start of the life insurers' business year in April.

On the other hand, the cost of currency hedging, which is determined by the interest rate gap between the yen and a foreign currency, has risen, especially against the dollar, because of tension in dollar money markets.

For instance, based on the one-year dollar forward rate , the cost of currency hedging has risen to about 0.80 percent now from 0.55 percent at the end of March.

After paying 0.80 percent for hedging, U.S. bonds yielding about 2.2 percent will bring in just 1.4 percent.

That level of return hardly produces an advantage over 10-year Japanese bonds yielding around 1 percent, given that U.S. bonds are much more volatile, many market players say.

"We plan to cut our investment in foreign bonds during the second half of the year as the level of U.S. Treasury yields has become too low. It's hard to invest in Treasuries in the current situation," said Hiroki Kimura, general manager of asset allocation at Asahi Life told Reuters.

Because of rising hedging costs, some insurers such as Nippon Life and third-ranked Meiji Yasuda are increasing unhedged investments in April-September.

Although some companies said they might increase their holdings of unhedged foreign bonds further in the six months to March, they said that depends on yield levels.

"It is becoming difficult to aim for higher returns on foreign bonds. When the yield gap between Japanese and foreign bonds is only about 1 percent, it is hard to justify taking on currency risks," said Takehiko Watabe, general manager of investment planning at Fukoku, which reduced the size of its planned foreign bond investment.

Most of the insurers' foreign bond investment is in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. Many held a small amount -- less than 1 percent of their total assets -- of Italian bonds, although not all companies disclosed the size of their holdings of Italian debt.

Japanese life insurers have been increasing their yen bond holdings and paring back their equity portfolios in recent years to reduce exposure to market volatility to deal with new government regulations introduced this financial year that raise the risk weighting for stocks and other riskier assets. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)