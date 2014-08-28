CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan's Skylark to offer up to $1.1 bln in shares in Tokyo IPO

(Corrects paragraph 2 to 77.68 million shares, not billion)

* Skylark to relist 3 years after buyout by Bain Capital

* Recruit Holdings' IPO also awaited this year

* Pricings eyed after poor Japan market debuts this year

TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Skylark Co Ltd will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 9 in an initial public offering worth up to $1.1 billion, marking the restaurant operator's return to the market three years after it was taken private by Bain Capital.

Skylark will offer up to 77.68 million shares in the IPO, including an overallotment in the event of exceptional demand, the stock exchange said on Thursday.

At Skylark's indicative price of 1,450 yen per share, the company will offer up to 112.6 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in shares and have a market value of 281.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion).

Investors had been expecting Skylark, which was bought out by private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in equity in 2011, to relist around October. Japanese staffing agency Recruit Holdings is also expected to list in Tokyo later this year.

The offerings will follow some poor debut performances by new Tokyo listings earlier this year and fund managers have said they will need to be priced keenly to avoid a similar outcome.

Japan Display Inc, the supplier of screens for Apple Inc's iPhone, has fallen 42 percent from its IPO price following a $3.3 billion offering in March.

The benchmark Nikkei is down around 5 percent in the year to date, after rising more than 50 percent last year, as euphoria over government policies designed to boost the world's third-biggest economy has given way to more cautious views of Japan Inc's recovery.

The book building for Skylark's IPO will be conducted Sept. 22-26 and the final IPO price will be decided on Sept. 29, the stock exchange said. (1 US dollar = 103.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kenneth Maxwell)