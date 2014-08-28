版本:
Japan's Skylark to offer up to 112.6 bln yen in shares - filing

TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's Skylark Co Ltd has decided to list in Tokyo on Oct. 9 and will offer up to 112.6 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in shares in its initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Investors have been expecting the restaurant chain operator to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange around October, some three years after it was bought out by private equity firm Bain Capital for $2.1 billion in equity.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it had approved the listing. (1 US dollar = 103.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
