UPDATE 1-Glaucus Research urges Itochu to find new auditor to probe statements

TOKYO, July 28 Short-seller Glaucus Research Group said Japan's Itochu Corp should set up a third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe the trading house's financial statements, piling on pressure a day after criticising its accounting practices.

"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an independent committee to retain an independent auditor to investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements," Glaucus said.

An Itochu spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The company, the latest Asian commodity-related firm to come under attack for its accounting practices, said on Wednesday that it follows proper accounting procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and said its views stand in stark contrast to the Glaucus report.

The company's shares were flat on Thursday after sliding 6 percent a day earlier.

Some analysts have come to Itochu's defence, saying that while the trading firm had raised eyebrows with its use of accounting methods that were open to interpretation, it had stayed within the rules.

