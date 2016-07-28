Japan bourse CEO: Glaucus' action "ethically questionable"

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
TOKYO, July 28 The head of Japan Exchange Group Inc said on Thursday it was "ethically questionable" for Glaucus Research Group to release a negative report on a company after short-selling its stock.
Japan Exchange Group CEO Akira Kiyota was referring to activist short-seller Glaucus's report on Thursday criticising the accounting practice of trading firm Itochu Corp after short-selling its shares. The report sent Itochu's shares down by 10 percent at one point.
Kiyota also told reporters it was possible to conduct an investigation with market oversight organisations on whether there were any irregular transactions by Glaucus.
Japan Exchange Group is the owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Exchange. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook