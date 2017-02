Japan JX to brief on Muroran refinery reorganisation

TOKYO Nov 2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's top refiner, will hold a briefing on a reorganisation of its 180,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Muroran refinery in northern Japan at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Friday.

JX plans to stop oil refining operations at Muroran on the northern island of Hokkaido by March 2014, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday. [ID: nL3E8LS041]