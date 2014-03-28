版本:
Japan's JX plans to refine 2 percent less crude in April y/y

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine 1.08 million barrels per day (5.16 million kilolitres) of crude oil in April for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Its March crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd (5.56 mln kl), down 3 percent from a year earlier, compared with an earlier plan of 1.11 million bpd (5.49 million kl).

JX also said it would carry out scheduled maintenance on the 110,000-bpd No.3 crude distillation unit at its Mizushima-B refinery from the end of May to the end of July. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Subhranshu Sahu)
