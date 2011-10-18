Japan kerosene, diesel exports to fall from Nov -trade

* Domestic sales of heating fuel, diesel rise

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Rising domestic fuel consumption will leave less heating oil and diesel for Japan to export from November, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The onset of winter and work to rebuild parts of the country devastated by the March earthquake and tsunami are boosting demand for fuels in the middle distillate group, which includes diesel and heating oil.

Tighter exports from Japan could drive up regional prices for middle distillates and make it more expensive for European buyers to import Asian products. Asia produces more middle distillates than it needs and typically exports the surplus.

Japanese retailers have begun stockpiling kerosene ahead of peak winter demand. Latest data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) shows kerosene stocks at an almost three-year peak. Sales of oil heating equipment have increased as consumers buy portable heaters amid concern that unexpected power cuts could cripple home heating systems.

The continued backlash against nuclear power in the country has cut generation from reactors, leaving thin power capacity margins and an increased threat of power outages.

"Domestic sales have been very good," said a source with a Japanese refiner, referring to kerosene, used widely in Japan as a home heating fuel in both portable and installed heaters.

"Sales have gone up about 130 percent from the same period last year," he added.

Prices for near-term delivery of kerosene in Japan are lower than those in December, providing an incentive for end-users to store the product, he said.

At least four refineries are under maintenance in the country, curbing supplies at a time when domestic demand is starting to increase, traders said.

Idemitsu Kosan Co's on Sunday started scheduled work on its sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery, in central Japan.

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Co is undertaking planned maintenance on its 150,000 barrels per day No.3 CDU at the Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan. It is also working on its 120,000 bpd day No. 1 CDU at the Negishi refinery, near Tokyo.

Cosmo Oil has started planned maintenance at its 85,000 bpd No.6 CDU at the firm's Yokkaichi refinery.

"There are not that many spot cargoes available for both diesel and jet because of the maintenance and good domestic sales," said another refinery source.

RECOVERY IN DIESEL DEMAND

Japan is also seeing a recovery in diesel demand to fuel reconstruction efforts and for use as a blend stock in low sulfur fuel oil for power generation. Japanese utilities are burning more fuel oil at power plants as they look to compensate for shut nuclear capacity.

Japanese exports of diesel dropped by over 75 percent to 85,000 bpd for the week ended Oct. 8, official data showed.

"Low sulfur fuel oil is supported right now as it's used for electricity and power generation in Japan, and gas oil is used to be dumped into it to blend," said a Japanese trader.

Diesel demand is now seeing a recovery to pre-earthquake levels, and is expected to intensify over the last quarter of the year and early next year due to a pickup in reconstruction work.

"For a while, after the earthquake in Japan, it was a wait and watch situation where Japan's trade activity was expected to go up significantly," said FACTS Global Energy's Praveen Kumar.

"We were expecting gas oil activity to bounce back and I think that's what you are probably seeing now since we are well into the fourth quarter."

While Cosmo Oil and JX Nippon Oil might enter the spot market to import cargoes to fulfil domestic demand while it completes the refinery maintenance, Japan will remain a net exporter, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)