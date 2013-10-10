UPDATE 2-BoJ's Kuroda says does not expect U.S. to default

By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Oct 10 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that he does not expect the United
States to default on its debt.
"I don't expect U.S. default," Kuroda said.
And even should a default happen, he added, it "does not
affect our collateral policy."
The U.S. government is expected to hit its borrowing limit
by Oct. 17 but a divided Congress might prove unable to raise
that ceiling. That, in turn, raises the specter of a default.
Japan, with $1.135 trillion of U.S. Treasuries, is the
second largest creditor of the United States behind China's
$1.277 trillion in holdings, according to the latest U.S. data.
Both nations have implored Washington to resolve the budget
and debt ceiling deadlock or risk damaging the global economy,
let alone cut the value of their trillions worth of U.S.
Treasury holdings.
A U.S. default would wreak havoc on the world financial
system given Treasuries and the U.S. dollar serve as global
benchmarks.
Kuroda, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations before
attending weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund
and World Bank in Washington, also said the Bank of Japan would
do whatever necessary to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.
"But at this stage the economy is on track, and I don't
think I should say anything concrete about potential, possible
measures," he added.
In April the BOJ launched an aggressive monetary policy to
achieve a stable 2 percent inflation rate within two years. The
world's third-biggest economy has struggled with deflation since
the late 1990s.
The BOJ's massive stimulus plan, which promises to inject
some $70 billion a month into the economy, has contributed to a
weakening of the nation's currency, which in turn helps its
export market.
The yen has fallen nearly 12.5 percent against the U.S.
dollar and roughly 15 percent against the euro
since the start of the year.
Kuroda stuck to the long-standing script that the BOJ has no
specific target for the value of the yen against its major
trading partners' currencies.
Asked by an investor whether or not the BOJ would boost its
already sizeable stimulus plan if basic wage levels don't
increase during the annual spring labor negotiations, Kuroda
reiterated the bank's commitment to reaching its inflation
target by April 2015.
"If that becomes difficult to achieve, we may strengthen our
QQEs (quantitative and qualitative monetary easing) but as I
said, we are on track and we expect even the basic wages would
start to rise in the spring offensive next year. At this stage,
such a hypothetical question is difficult to answer," he said.
Markets are concerned that the government's decision to
increase the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent next April
could erode the gains made so far from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's three pronged economic stimulus plan dubbed "Abenomics."
When launched in April, the plan outlined first a massive
monetary stimulus plan, followed by flexible fiscal policies and
backed up with the promotion of private investment.
In order to soften the blow of the tax hike, the government
is adding a 5 trillion yen ($51 billion) stimulus package.
"(The tax) will not undermine the underlying growth trend of
the economy," Kuroda said.
He reiterated the need to reduce the size of Japan's huge
public debt, currently more than double the size of its $5
trillion economy, which is the biggest among major
industrialized nations.
The BOJ expects the sales tax hike to shave about 0.7
percentage point off growth, and estimates the economy will
expand 1.3 percent in the business year beginning in April 2014.