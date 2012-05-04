TABLE-Japanese demand for LNG in 2012 and 2013

PERTH, May 4 Japanese demand for liquefied
natural gas is set to jump by 9 percent this year to 85.5
million tonnes as the world's largest consumer of the fuel
replaces nuclear power after the March earthquake, a Reuters
poll of analysts showed.
Below is a table of estimates:
JAPANESE DEMAND FOR LNG IN 2011 AND 2012
2012 2013
--------------------- --------- ---------
Australia Bureau of 80.1 75.3
Resources and Energy
Economics
Barclays 88.8 90.3
Bernstein 80.1 75
CLSA 86 82
Eurasia 87
FACTS Global Energy 82 81
IEA 84-87*^
PFC Energy 81.5-85.5
Poten 83 84
Tri Zen 86-89 80
--------------------- --------- ---------
Low 80.1 75
High 88.8 90.3
Median 85.5 82
Average 84.8 82.5
* The IEA has said Japan will need an additional 19 bcm of
LNG in 2012 or 14 mln tonnes versus "normal nuclear power
generation" seen pre-nuclear crisis in a base case scenario
which assumes some nuclear plants will come online after
government approval. In a no-nuclear scenario, IEA estimates
Japan would need 23 bcm or 17 mt more LNG than before the
nuclear crisis; Japan had imports of 70 mt in 2010, the last
full year in which "normal nuclear power generation" conditions
were present.
^ For the purposes of calculating the median and average,
the average of ranges was used.