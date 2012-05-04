版本:
TABLE-Japanese demand for LNG in 2012 and 2013

PERTH, May 4 Japanese demand for liquefied
natural gas is set to jump by 9 percent this year to 85.5
million tonnes as the world's largest consumer of the fuel
replaces nuclear power after the March earthquake, a Reuters
poll of analysts showed.   	
    Below is a table of estimates:  	
     	
    JAPANESE DEMAND FOR LNG IN 2011 AND 2012   	

                          2012       2013
 ---------------------  ---------  ---------
 Australia Bureau of      80.1       75.3
 Resources and Energy              
 Economics                         
 Barclays                 88.8       90.3
 Bernstein                80.1        75
 CLSA                      86         82
 Eurasia                   87          
 FACTS Global Energy       82         81
 IEA                     84-87*^       
 PFC Energy             81.5-85.5      
 Poten                     83         84
 Tri Zen                  86-89       80
 ---------------------  ---------  ---------
 Low                      80.1        75
 High                     88.8       90.3
 Median                   85.5        82
 Average                  84.8       82.5
 	
    * The IEA has said Japan will need an additional 19 bcm of
LNG in 2012 or 14 mln tonnes versus "normal nuclear power
generation" seen pre-nuclear crisis in a base case scenario
which assumes some nuclear plants will come online after
government approval. In a no-nuclear scenario, IEA estimates
Japan would need 23 bcm or 17 mt more LNG than before the
nuclear crisis; Japan had imports of 70 mt in 2010, the last
full year in which "normal nuclear power generation" conditions
were present.  	
    ^ For the purposes of calculating the median and average,
the average of ranges was used.

