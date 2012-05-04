TABLE-Japanese demand for LNG in 2012 and 2013

PERTH, May 4 Japanese demand for liquefied natural gas is set to jump by 9 percent this year to 85.5 million tonnes as the world's largest consumer of the fuel replaces nuclear power after the March earthquake, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Below is a table of estimates: JAPANESE DEMAND FOR LNG IN 2011 AND 2012 2012 2013 --------------------- --------- --------- Australia Bureau of 80.1 75.3 Resources and Energy Economics Barclays 88.8 90.3 Bernstein 80.1 75 CLSA 86 82 Eurasia 87 FACTS Global Energy 82 81 IEA 84-87*^ PFC Energy 81.5-85.5 Poten 83 84 Tri Zen 86-89 80 --------------------- --------- --------- Low 80.1 75 High 88.8 90.3 Median 85.5 82 Average 84.8 82.5 * The IEA has said Japan will need an additional 19 bcm of LNG in 2012 or 14 mln tonnes versus "normal nuclear power generation" seen pre-nuclear crisis in a base case scenario which assumes some nuclear plants will come online after government approval. In a no-nuclear scenario, IEA estimates Japan would need 23 bcm or 17 mt more LNG than before the nuclear crisis; Japan had imports of 70 mt in 2010, the last full year in which "normal nuclear power generation" conditions were present. ^ For the purposes of calculating the median and average, the average of ranges was used.