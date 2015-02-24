Japan Inc shops abroad to duck bleak domestic prospects

* Falling domestic demand, falling yen spur overseas buying
* Overseas acquisitions so far in 2015 about half of 2014
total
* Companies paying big premiums, such as Japan Post's Toll
TOKYO, Feb 24 With shrinking prospects at home
and the threat of further yen weakness, Japanese companies are
rushing to buy overseas and seem willing to pay top dollar, as
shown by Japan Post's $5 billion bid for Australia's Toll
Holdings.
Over the long term, Japan's demographics give a bleak
prognosis for domestic demand; the population has been falling
for a decade and is projected to drop from 127 million to 87
million by 2060, 40 percent of whom will be over 65.
But bankers and analysts say a more immediate impetus to the
dash for overseas growth is the fear, in an era of deflationary
pressure and huge monetary stimulus from Japan's central bank,
that the weak yen will fall still further, making overseas
targets more expensive if buyers don't strike now.
All of which demonstrates the counterweight to Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to kickstart the stagnant economy
after decades of deflation and insipid growth.
The value of outbound Japanese acquisitions so far in 2015
is already at $27 billion, nearly half of the $56 billion total
for all of last year, Thomson Reuters data show. By contrast,
the value of domestic deals has more than halved since 2011,
last year hitting a 16-year low of $36 billion.
"Companies are investing aggressively in places where
there's a growing market. And since Japan is not growing,
they're placing their bets on companies abroad," said Kazuhiro
Kaneko, merger and acquisition consultant at Ernst & Young
Transaction Advisory Services.
Japan Post's acquisition was designed to reduce its
dependence on waning domestic demand.
"The days are over when logistics companies can survive by
shutting themselves in Japan," said Japan Post president Taizo
Nishimuro announcing the purchase of Toll. "You could say that
we bought time we would've spent on growth."
Earlier this month camera maker Canon Inc and
freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc announced
their largest-ever overseas purchases. And this week brought
news of deals by Hitachi Ltd and chemicals company
Asahi Kasei Corp that will take Japan Inc's two-week
shopping spree to around $13.3
billion. [ID:nL4N0VX
22E]
HEADY PREMIUMS
After two years of stimulus from the central bank to boost
inflation, consumption and investment, Japanese companies,
excluding financials, have amassed record holdings of cash,
reaching 233 trillion yen ($1.96 trillion), or 24 percent of
their total assets.
Some of that money is now being put to use in overseas
acquisitions.
"This trend is set to continue," said Kengo Nishiyama,
senior strategist at Nomura Securities.
Japan Post Chief Executive Toru Takahashi said the Toll
acquisition was just the start of the company's global
expansion.
"We want to use the experience and knowledge gained during
the acquisition of Toll to create a global management base and
expand further into Asia and North America," said Takahashi.
Japan Post paid what Macquarie Securities analyst Sam Dobson
called a "generous" 49 percent premium over Toll's closing price
on the day before the deal became public.
"Typically you would look at a premium of some 25 percent or
so on this type of deal, and here we get double that," said
Dobson. "That's a lot."
Canon's $2.8 billion for Swedish network video surveillance
firm Axis AB was also made at a premium of nearly 50
percent, and Kintetsu's purchase of Singapore's APL Logistics
was about 30 percent above what sources said APL's parent
company Neptune Orient Lines had been looking for.
The cost of overseas acquisitions funded in U.S. dollars has
already risen by more than 25 percent in the last two years as
the yen weakened to 119 against the dollar from 95.
Analysts expect the Bank of Japan to embark on more stimulus
later this year, a Reuters poll showed this month, which is
likely to put further pressure on the yen.
"Everyone thinks that the yen is going to get cheaper, so
they think it's better to hurry up now," Ernst & Young's Kaneko
said.
Japan's sensitivity to yen weakness has become particularly
heightened since the 2011 Fukushima disaster led to the shutdown
of its nuclear reactors, costing the country an estimated $28
billion in extra fuel imports annually.
Asahi Kasei president Toshio Asano said the company decided
to buy Polypore International Inc's energy storage
business on Monday mainly because it fitted the company's growth
strategy and would generate synergies, but the yen's trajectory
was also a factor the company took into account.
"We thought about it. The pressure is growing," he said.
($1 = 119.0600 yen)
