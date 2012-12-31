Japan plans to spend up to $11.6 bln on manufacturing aid -Nikkei

* Govt aims to buy, lease back equipment, plants - Nikkei
* Govt, leasing firms to start special-purpose firm - Nikkei
* Electronics, machinery, other makers interested - Nikkei
TOKYO, Dec 31 The Japanese government plans to
spend up to 1 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) to buy machinery and
factories from domestic manufacturers in a bid to strengthen
Japan industrial competitiveness by providing funds for new
corporate investments, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
The programme, which is seen lasting more than five years,
calls for creation of a special-purpose company, funded by the
government and private-sector leasing firms, to buy the assets
and then lease them back to the sellers, the newspaper reported,
citing unnamed officials.
In recent years, high asset-depreciation charges have added
to Japanese manufacturers' reluctance to invest in developing
new technologies, which has limited their ability to compete
with overseas rivals.
The government will seek to pass the new law as early as the
coming parliamentary session, but as much as 100 billion yen
($1.2 billion) will be set aside in advance in a supplementary
budget to be completed in January, the Nikkei said.
Makers of electronics, industrial machinery and carbon fibre
are interested in the plan, the Japanese newspaper added, with
proceeds from the sales available to fund new growth drivers via
capital expenditures or research and development.
In 2012, Japanese microchip manufacturer Elpida Memory Inc
went bankrupt, and fellow chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp had to be bailed out, in part as they
were saddled with heavy capital spending to keep pace with
overseas rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co.
Japanese consumer electronics giants Panasonic Corp
, Sharp Corp, and Sony Corp are
selling buildings and businesses in a giant "garage sale" after
racking up massive financial losses.
Japanese government offices were closed on Monday for the
year-end holidays.