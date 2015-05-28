Japan investors resume foreign bond buys, longer-term demand intact

TOKYO May 28 Japanese investors resumed their
purchases of foreign bonds this month amid a low-yield home
environment, as underlying demand for the overseas instruments
resurfaced after a bout of profit taking in April.
The Finance Ministry released weekly capital flows data on
Thursday showing their net purchases of foreign bonds were
around 2.4 trillion yen ($19.4 billion) in the first three weeks
of May.
Japanese investors had reversed an established trend in
April by offloading a net 2.86 trillion yen of foreign bonds. It
was only their second month of net selling during the past year.
Market participants attributed some of the selling in April
to profit taking as many sovereign debt yields fell to record
lows in the middle of last month.
Japanese investors have increasingly turned from
low-yielding Japanese government bonds to foreign assets that
offer higher returns like U.S. Treasuries.
Under the Bank of Japan's powerful quantitative easing
scheme, the 10-year JGB reached a record low 0.195 percent
in January. It was at 0.40 percent on Thursday.
Appetite for foreign debt from Japanese investors looks to
remain firm in the longer term. Japanese life insurers, which
collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen of assets, look
to keep buying foreign bonds this financial year.
The trillion-dollar Government Pension Investment Fund, the
world's largest pension fund, has also been diversifying from
JGBs into other assets including foreign bonds, and other public
funds have been following their lead.
($1 = 123.70 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)