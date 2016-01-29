Yen sinks, Nikkei soars and JGB yields hit record lows after BOJ eases

TOKYO Jan 29 The yen tumbled, the Nikkei stock
index soared and Japanese government bond yields sank to record
lows on Friday, after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy,
saying it will adopt negative interest rates.
The dollar was up 1.5 percent at 121.478 yen, on
track to post its biggest intraday gain since December 2014. The
greenback had soared more than 2 percent at one point to touch
121.495, its highest since Dec. 18.
The Nikkei index was up 1.8 percent, and the
benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
dropped to a record low of 0.185 percent.
The BOJ on Friday eased monetary policy further,
implementing a negative 0.1 percent interest rate for excess
reserves for financial institutions.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)