公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四

Japan's Nikkei share average turns negative in choppy trade

TOKYO Jan 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down 0.1 percent into negative territory during mid-afternoon trading on Thursday, erasing the morning session's 1.9 percent gain.

The Topix subindex for financial shares slipped as much as 2.2 percent to lead the downturn as the yen strengthened slightly against the dollar. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

