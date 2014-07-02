RPT-Nikkei rises to 5-month high on strong U.S. manufacturing data

(Repeats to add slug)

TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh five-month high on Wednesday morning after U.S. shares closed at record levels as strong U.S. manufacturing activity lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 15,436.62 in early morning trade, its highest level since January 24.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,284.04, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.6 percent to 11,669.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)