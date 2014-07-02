版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 08:26 BJT

RPT-Nikkei rises to 5-month high on strong U.S. manufacturing data

(Repeats to add slug)

TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh five-month high on Wednesday morning after U.S. shares closed at record levels as strong U.S. manufacturing activity lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 15,436.62 in early morning trade, its highest level since January 24.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,284.04, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.6 percent to 11,669.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐