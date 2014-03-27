With cheap money available, Japan Inc. seen to follow Suntory's M&A path

| TOKYO, March 27
TOKYO, March 27 More Japanese companies are
expected to follow Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd in
acquiring overseas companies to gain a foothold in
faster-growing markets even as global economic uncertainty and a
weaker yen temper deal-making.
Japan's slow domestic growth and cash-heavy balance sheets,
together with declining birth rates and an ageing society, have
encouraged outbound acquisitions by companies in a broad range
of sectors from consumer and retail to finance and electronics.
The value of announced Japanese acquisitions in the first
quarter rose nearly four-fold from a year ago to 2.07 trillion
yen ($20.23 billion), Thomson Reuters data show, though that
total was heavily weighted by Suntory's huge takeover U.S.
bourbon maker Jim Beam.
Still, with Japan's central bank printing money and
borrowers awash in cheap loans, takeovers by Japanese companies
both large and small are expected to remain steady, according to
executives, investment bankers and lawyers interviewed by
Reuters.
"The aspiration for growth hasn't gone away," Yuichiro
Wakatsuki, head of mergers and acquisitions at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in Japan, told Reuters. "There is ample capital
and banks are quite aggressive about lending, so there aren't
constraints in terms of capital."
That sentiment was well represented in the takeover
agreement by Japanese beverage group Suntory Holdings, which
announced the purchase of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc. in
January for a total deal of $16 billion, using around $14
billion in borrowed money.
A year ago, the Bank of Japan announced an intense burst of
monetary stimulus, pledging to buy assets to accelerate consumer
inflation to 2 percent in about two years. The ultra-easy
monetary environment, along with hopes of "Abenomics" stimulus
spending, helped to drive Tokyo shares up 57 percent in 2013.
The BOJ is widely expected to launch further easing later in
2014.
Wakatsuki noted a mixed outlook for global M&A deals due to
macroeconomic concerns, but said there was little change in the
search for opportunities abroad by Japanese companies.
First-quarter M&A data show Japan ranking fourth globally in
cross-border M&A, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Outbound mergers and acquisitions by Japanese companies fell
5 percent to 6.17 trillion yen ($61 billion) in the year ending
March 31, according to preliminary data by Thomson Reuters.
But that pullback is coming off a 13 percent climb the
previous year, when optimism over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
reflationary policies lifted Japanese stocks and business
confidence.
Mark Weeks, managing partner of law firm Orrick, Herrington
& Sutcliffe in Tokyo, said there was increasing M&A interest
among CEOs of medium-sized companies.
"We are also seeing strong, traditionally domestically
focused Japanese companies, in the $150-$300 million size range,
that are looking outside of Japan for the first time," he said.
A weekend poll by the Nikkei Shimbun showed around 47
percent of Japan's CEOs were interested in M&A, with 36 percent
looking for a partner and 3 percent already in talks.
Of the respondents who indicated interest, 61 percent said
they would consider deals with U.S. and European companies,
while 52 percent were looking to China and developing economies.
Genichi Tamatsuka, due to take over as CEO of Lawson Inc
in May, said the 24-hour convenience store chain was
doing well in Hawaii and the company would consider M&A to
expand further in the U.S. market.
"The purpose of our expansion in Hawaii was to establish a
beachhead into North America. We need to consider M&A with an
eye on the North American market," he told reporters this week.
Yuichi Jimbo, head of investment banking at Citigroup Global
Markets Japan, said current market conditions presented "a very
good window" of opportunity for deals, one that companies don't
expect to last much longer.
"Once the inflation target is achieved, interest rates will
inevitably rise," he told a recent seminar in Tokyo, calling
money, at this stage, "practically free."
