Mitsubishi Aircraft hopes regional jet flight kindles European interest

BERLIN Oct 14 Mitsubishi Aircraft hopes the
maiden flight later this month of Japan's first small passenger
plane in 50 years will drive interest among prospective
customers, especially in Europe, where it has yet to win any
buyers.
The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiary is
building the $42-million Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), with
just under 100 seats, taking on a market served by Canada's
Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer.
The first flight of the jet, which was delayed from June, is
planned for between Oct. 26 and 30, with the exact date to be
announced one day in advance.
"We believe in the European market, we are carefully
marketing the plane," Yoshihisa Kumagai, president of Mitsubishi
Aircraft Corporation Europe, told Reuters on the sidelines of
the ERA regional airlines conference in Berlin.
"We hope the first flight will lead to a lot of requests
from Europe," he said.
Europe is the world's second largest market for regional
jets after the United States. Mitsubishi sees the MRJ as a good
candidate for airlines looking to replace ageing fleets of
turboprop planes or other regional jets such as the Avro.
In an example of carriers renewing their fleets, Irish
regional carrier Cityjet announced a $1 billion deal on Tuesday
to buy Russian-made Sukhoi Superjets to succeed its fleet of
Avro RJ85 jets.
Mitsubishi currently has 223 firm orders for the MRJ, with
the first delivery to Japanese carrier ANA due to occur
in the second quarter of 2017, a target confirmed by Kumagai on
Wednesday.
