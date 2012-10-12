Japan pledges $12 mln over 3 years to 'Arab Spring' support fund

TOKYO Oct 12 Japan will contribute $12 million
over a three-year period to a World Bank fund supporting
economies affected by the Arab Spring uprisings, Finance
Minister Koriki Jojima said on Friday.
"As part of efforts to support the Middle East and North
African economies, Japan has pledged $12 million over three
years for the MENA Transition Fund," Jojima told reporters after
a meeting with finance ministers gathered in Tokyo for
semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank.
The MENA (Middle East/North Africa) Transition Fund was
established by the World Bank at the request of The Deauville
Partnership, which was launched last year after uprisings in
Tunisia, Egypt and Libya ended decades-long dictatorships and
protests prompted political reforms in countries such as Morocco
and Jordan.