UPDATE 1-Japan wary of rise in China's maritime activities

(Recasts, adds statement on China's assertiveness, background)
* Japan cautious of China military buildup
* Japan asserts claim to contested islets
* North Korea nuclear, missile programmes slammed
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Aug 2 China's naval forces are likely
to step up their activities in waters around Japan, Tokyo's
annual defence report said on Tuesday, the latest expression of
regional security concerns about China's military buildup.
A week after Beijing said it was refitting an old Soviet
aircraft carrier and sources told Reuters that it was building
two of its own carriers, the report said China has responded in
a coercive manner to deal with regional conflicts.
Japan's defence white paper also urged caution against cyber
attacks and said North Korea's nuclear and missile projects
posed serious threats to national security.
"Given the modernisation of China's naval and air forces in
recent years, its sphere of influence is likely to grow beyond
its neighbouring waters," the report said.
"It is expected that China will try to keep expanding the
area of activities, and to make its naval activities a routine
practice in waters surrounding Japan including the East China
Sea and the Pacific Ocean, as well as in the South China Sea."
China has been flexing its muscles in the South China Sea,
where a territorial dispute with Taiwan and several Southeast
Asian nations has festered for years.
Japan, which has its own territorial rows with China over
East China Sea isles, is planning to boost the number of
submarines to 22 from 16, in what specialists say is a response
mainly to China's aircraft carrier ambitions.
Although it is equipped with advanced combat aircraft such
as Boeing Co's F-15 Eagle fighter jets and naval vessels
that include destroyers fitted with Lockheed Martin's
Aegis ballistic missile defence system, Japan's military, known
as the Self-Defence Forces (SDF), is untested in battle.
Japan has a standing military of about 230,000 personnel,
one-tenth of China's.
While China's defence budget has shot up nearly 70 percent
over the past five years, that of Japan -- constrained by a
public debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy -- fell 3
percent over the same period, the report said.
The white paper also expressed concerns over China's rapid
military buildup, the lack of transparency of its defence
equipment and defence expenditures, and its assertiveness in
dealing with international conflicts.
"When handling problems that involve a conflict of interest
with neighbouring countries including Japan, China has responded
in a way seen as coercive, stirring up worries about its future
direction," it said.
China has repeatedly said its military modernisation is
purely for defensive purposes, pointing out it that it spends
far less than the United States on its military.
Like its earlier editions in recent years, Japan's latest
annual report asserted Tokyo's claim to a group of islets over
which Seoul also says it has sovereignty.
The release of the white paper comes a day after South Korea
slapped an entry ban on the three Japanese opposition lawmakers
who planned to visit a South Korean island near the disputed
islets, called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese.
DESTABILISING FACTORS
The report called for vigilance against cyber attacks after
recent high-profile online assaults targeted the International
Monetary Fund, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and defence
contractors, including Lockheed Martin.
"Cyber attacks on the information networks of governments
and armed forces as well as on other vital infrastructure can
have a grave effect on national security. Threats in the cyber
space need to be closely watched," the white paper said.
It also blamed North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile
development programmes, as well as its provocations on the
Korean peninsula, for destabilising security in North Asia.
"In particular, North Korea's nuclear tests ... are a
serious threat to the safety of our country, and markedly harm
the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and the international
community. They can never be tolerated."
In contrast, the report praised Japan's half-a-century-old
security alliance with the United States as an "indispensable
cornerstone for peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region."
Tokyo's ties with Washington frayed after the Democratic
Party took office in 2009 and then-Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama
sought to keep a campaign pledge to move the U.S. Marines'
Futenma air base off its southern island of Okinawa.
Japan last year agreed with the United States to stick to a
2006 deal to move the base to a less populous area on the
island, but the Japanese government has yet to win support for
that plan from local residents.
(Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)