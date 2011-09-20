Japan's Fujimura:govt to do utmost to respond to cyber attacks

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's top government spokesman
said on Tuesday the government plans to boost communications
between ministries in an effort to do its utmost to respond to
cyber attacks.
The comment comes after defence contractor Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries said hackers had accessed its computer
systems.
"We intend to further improve communications between
ministries and do everything we can to respond to cyber
attacks," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a regular
news conference.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)