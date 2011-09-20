Japan's Fujimura:govt to do utmost to respond to cyber attacks

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday the government plans to boost communications between ministries in an effort to do its utmost to respond to cyber attacks.

The comment comes after defence contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said hackers had accessed its computer systems.

"We intend to further improve communications between ministries and do everything we can to respond to cyber attacks," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)