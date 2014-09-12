UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi buying 20 pct Ivory Coast oilfield stake from Anadarko

(Recasts with Mitsubishi's announcement)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp is buying a 20 percent stake in an offshore
oilfield in Ivory Coast from U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum
, in what will be the first Japanese oilfield stake
purchase in the African country.
Mitsubishi said in a statement on Friday it is buying the
stake in the deepwater oilfield block CI-103, located about 50
km (31 miles) off the coast of Cote d'Ivoire. It declined to
comment on the value of the stake.
Anadarko currently controls 55 percent of the block, while
London-based Tullow Oil and Ivorian state oil company
Petroci have 30 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
The Nikkei business daily earlier said the project could
cost 800 billion yen ($7.46 billion), but a Mitsubishi spokesman
termed it speculation.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
is seeking to accelerate development of its energy sector,
neglected during a decade-long political crisis that ended in a
brief civil war in 2011.
The oil ministry signed 18 production-sharing agreements in
18 months in 2012 and 2013, as investors bet it could emulate
Ghana's hydrocarbons boom. Companies such as Anadarko drilled 10
wells last year alone - twice the number during the whole of the
decade-long political crisis.
Mitsubishi said crude production from the oilfield is
targeted to begin in 2019. An exploratory well drilled in 2012
has confirmed oil and gas deposits, and further evaluation works
and drilling of additional appraisal wells are in the works.
Oil and gas reserves in the block are currently estimated at
300 million barrels, and peak daily production may reach 60,000
barrels per day, the Mitsubishi spokesman said. Mitsubishi's
equity share would be 13,000 bpd, making it the firm's biggest
concession in Africa.
Anadarko and the partners could make a final investment
decision on the project at the end of 2015, the spokesman added.
(1 US dollar = 107.2600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Bangalore Newsroom; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)