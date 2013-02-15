版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五 22:57 BJT

Abe advisor - Japan market shows power of monetary policy

WASHINGTON Feb 15 Recent stock price and exchange rate movements show that monetary policy can have a real effect on the economy, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday during a speech in Washington.

"The argument that monetary policy doesn't work was disproved by the present surge of stock price, as well as the weakening of the yen," Koichi Hamada, Abe's special economic adviser, said during a speech in Washington at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Hamada, a Yale University professor, also said monetary policy would not be enough to solve the Japanese government's debt situation.

Japan's government has been pushing for a more aggressive monetary policy to try to pull Japan out of a long struggle with stagnant economic growth and persistent deflation.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐