Japan's Nikkei hits fresh 7-year high on econ data, weak oil prices

TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a fresh seven-year high on Monday morning as Japan's strong corporate spending lifted sentiment, while weak oil prices continued support airline shares and rubber products makers.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 17,573.91, the highest level since July 2007.

The Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,422.82, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 12,946.63. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Perry)
