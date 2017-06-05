RPT-UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability

(Repeats June 2 item with no changes to text)
By Ayai Tomisawa and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over
six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the
20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on
Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life
given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.
Data shows foreign investors, who make up 70 percent of
trading activity in the Tokyo market, rushed to cover short
positions as a rally from the year's low on April 17 gathered
momentum.
But the data also shows foreigners avoided making heavy
bullish bets, probably because analysts expect Japan Inc.'s
earnings growth to falter.
The number of companies on the MSCI Japan index
with earnings estimates down from the previous
month has climbed steadily since mid-April and is now at its
highest since December, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream.
After 16 percent profit growth in the year ended in March,
Japanese firms are expected to show slower growth in the year
ending March 2018. According to Nomura, consensus forecasts for
full year profit growth came down to 11.4 percent in May from
13.3 percent in April.
"The conservative earnings guidance has tempered sentiment
towards Japanese stocks in the near term," said Jeremy Osborne,
investment director at FIL Investments in Tokyo.
Notching a third straight week of exits, U.S.-based
Japanese stock funds posted $194 million of withdrawals during
the week ended Wednesday, according to Lipper data.
REASONS TO BE CAREFUL
Investors' biggest concerns are the potential for the yen to
strengthen, undermining Japan's export driven corporates, and
the murky outlook for the two biggest sectors in the benchmark
index - automakers and financials.
"The problem is a big chunks of the market are exporters,
and the biggest export sector is autos, and the outlook for the
auto sector globally has turned down," said John Doyle, chief
investment officer for equities and multi-asset at UOB Asset
Management in Singapore.
"And the low interest rates that are persistent in Japan are
not good for financials," Doyle added, explaining why he is
neutral on Japanese stocks in the group's global portfolio.
New vehicle sales in the United States, Japan's top export
destination, fell in April following disappointing numbers in
March, signalling a long boom cycle may be losing steam.
Carmakers Toyota and Nissan, for instance,
have both underperformed the Nikkei's 5.6 percent gain this
year, posting losses of 11 percent and 6.6 percent respectively.
So have the biggest banks including Mitsubishi UFJ,
which has only gained 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui,
which has fallen 6.6 percent respectively.
The yen's attraction as a safe-haven currency - it
has risen 4.5 percent against the dollar this year - is another
big cloud hanging over Japanese exporters.
U.S. political turmoil, elections in Europe, and regional
tensions arising from North Korea's missile tests have all given
an unwanted boost to the yen.
Christian Nolting, global chief investment officer at
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, cited the currency factor as
the main reason behind his neutral weighting on Japanese
equities.
P/E RATIOS TURNING
For all their reservations, investors still clearly have an
appetite for cherry picking.
Tokyo Electron Ltd has jumped nearly 50 percent
this year after bright results on the back of strong chip
manufacturing equipment demand, while factory automation sensor
maker Keyence Corp has soared 26 percent.
The Nikkei, however, is trading at about 15.7 times
earnings, compared with 18.7 in 2015 when it lingered above
20,000 points for a few months, DataStream shows.
While that makes the index significantly cheaper than the
S&P 500's at 22.5 times earnings, investors remain hesitant.
The weaker sentiment is evident in Toyota and Nissan shares,
which are trading around 10 times and 6.4 times their earnings,
respectively.
In just three weeks between the last week of April and the
second week of May, Japanese shares saw 1.5 trillion yen of
inflows from foreign investors in futures on the back of a
strong earnings season and receding political fears after the
French election.
But they had sold 1.6 trillion yen in futures in the
previous seven weeks, so short-covering seems to have run its
course, analysts said. Investors have also returned to selling
futures in the past two weeks.
"Investors are cherry-picking individual stocks... But they
just finished short-covering in futures, and they probably won't
buy soon unless the yen weakens," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"And when foreign investors don't buy futures, the Nikkei
won't rise much."
