Yen traders turn to Nikkei for cues as investors unwind hedges

| TOKYO, June 5
TOKYO, June 5 Sharp falls in Japanese equities
have started to strengthen the yen as foreign investors unwind
hedges they took out to protect themselves from the yen's recent
slide, leaving currency traders hanging onto every move in the
Nikkei share index.
While the correlation between the Japanese benchmark and the
dollar/yen was easy to understand when stocks were
skyrocketing, their tandem skydive over the past two weeks has
left puzzled traders in London scrambling for answers on how to
handle the Nikkei futures market.
"Equity investors would tell you that stocks are falling
because the yen is stronger, but currency traders know that the
dollar-yen is tracking the Nikkei's movements... hedging is a
big factor," said Kenichi Asada, manager of forex at Trust &
Custody Services Bank in Tokyo.
A weaker yen on the back of aggressive easing from the Bank
of Japan sparked a flood of money into Japanese equities in
recent months on expectations that exporters' overseas revenues
would benefit. The Nikkei surged by some 80 percent between
November and late May.
But when foreign investors bought Japanese equities they had
to hedge the investment by buying dollars against the yen.
Without doing so, their year-to-date net gain on the Nikkei
- still up 25 percent in local currency terms - would have only
been 10 percent, lower than that for the S&P 500.
Foreign investors had to continue buying dollars as the
Nikkei climbed to maintain a hedge ratio of around 20 percent,
according to Nomura analysts, who say that helped yen selling
reach an estimated 1 trillion yen ($10 billion) in the week
ended May 19.
But a precipitous fall in the Nikkei over the past two weeks
has forced overseas investors to do the reverse. The dollar-yen
is now locked in step with the stock market, with the yen
strengthening every time the Nikkei falters, and vice versa.
NIKKEI SAYS JUMP, YEN TRADERS ASK HOW HIGH
The Nikkei's 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 plucked the yen
off a 4-1/2-year low of 103.74 plumbed in the previous session,
and its subsequent losses have brought the yen nearly 4 percent
off that trough.
Against the yen, the dollar has gone in the same direction
as the Japanese benchmark during Tokyo trading hours for eight
sessions of the last 10.
On Wednesday, a sudden 1.6 percent spike in Nikkei futures
coaxed the Nikkei up 1 percent before it slumped 3.8
percent by the close. The dollar/yen followed suit, tacking on
0.3 percent before dropping 0.5 percent by the stock market
close.
Jolts in Nikkei futures in afterhours trading have also
prompted some whippy currency moves in both directions.
On May 30, a Reuters report that the Japanese government was
to urge the nation's public pension funds to increase their
investments in equities prompted a 1.6 jump in Nikkei futures,
which in turn spurred a 0.5 jump in the dollar against the yen.
"The rationale behind the yen selling on the back of Japan's
GPIF headlines seems linked to the hedging behavior of foreign
investors buying Japanese stocks," said Valentin Marinov, head
of European G10 FX strategy at Citi in London at the time.
However, given the opacity of hedging trades, some market
participants see the effect as more psychological.
"It's kind of suspicious as you usually can't see the effect
of hedges being made on the swaps market," said one trader at a
major Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"What's happened is that a lot of people believed the logic
in unwinding hedges as stocks fall. The more people start
focusing on the pattern the more the spot market has to chase
it."
The relationship is expected therefore to break down at some
point as it is shouldered out by other trading factors, such as
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tapering its easing
programme early, which would likely see a spike in Treasury
yields.
"The danger is that people start looking for correlations
and the correlations start reinforcing themselves, then they
break down because the fundamentals don't justify them," Elsa
Lignos, currency strategist at RBC in London.
But for now, investors ignore the mirror between the yen and
the Nikkei at their own peril.