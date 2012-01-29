Japan finds water leaks at stricken nuclear plant

Jan 30 Japan's stricken nuclear power
plant has leaked more than 600 litres of water, forcing it to
briefly suspend cooling operations at a spent-fuel pond at the
weekend, but none is thought to have escaped into the ocean, the
plant's operator and domestic media said.
The Fukushima plant, on the coast north of Tokyo, was
wrecked by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March last year,
triggering the evacuation of around 80,000 people in the world's
worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.
The operator of the complex, the Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco), reported two main leakages on its Web site on
Sunday, one from a pump near the plant's office building and
another from a back-up cooling system at reactor No.4.
"The cooling water is from a filtrate tank for fire
extinction and doesn't contain radioactive materials," Tepco
said of the incident at reactor No. 4. It added that some water
from the other leakage had flowed into a drain and "we are
examining whether this water has flowed into the ocean or not".
The Nikkei newspaper on Monday quoted Tepco as saying around
40 litres had leaked from the pool-cooling system of the No. 4
reactor on Sunday morning, with probably 600 litres of purified
water leaking from another point. Water had also leaked at other
facilities within the complex, the Nikkei added.
However, the Nikkei newspaper quoted Tepco on Monday as
saying that it believed no water had escaped into the sea.
"The leakage is believed to have been caused by freezing due
to cold weather, and the leaked water included radioactively
contaminated water that has been purified," the Nikkei said in
its online edition, quoting Tepco.
"The contamination level is low."