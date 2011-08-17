Japan's Hokkaido Electric gets OK for reactor-media

TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co won local government backing on Wednesday for commercial operation of a nuclear reactor that has been operating in a grey zone, Kyodo news agency said, removing uncertainty over its status as Japan weighs the need for a steady power supply against worries over nuclear safety.

The March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co some 240 km (150 miles) north of the capital.

The leaks of radiation, evacuation of residents near the plant and contamination of food and seawater shattered public confidence in the safety of nuclear power, darkening the outlook for the restart of off-line reactors and raising the possibility that all of Japan's 54 reactors could be shut down by May 2012.

The change in status of the 912-megawatt Tomari No. 3 reactor on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido does not mean a boost in energy output from the plant, however, because the reactor has been operating in "test status" since four days before the March 11 disaster.

Nor does it necessarily imply that reactors currently off-line will gain local approval easily. The off-line reactors -- 39 of Japan's total 54 reactors -- must first undergo "stress tests" in computer simulations to ensure their safety.

Kyodo said Hokkaido Governor Harumi Takahashi had agreed to the commercial operation of the Tomari No.3 reactor, and formal approval of the change in status by the trade minister was expected soon. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Linda Sieg and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)