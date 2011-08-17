UPDATE 3-Japan utility keeps to Fukushima cleanup plan, but may face delay

* No change to Tepco's goal of stabilising crippled plant by
January
* But utility struggling with decontamination of radioactive
water
* Expert suggests reactor may have gone into meltdown twice,
not once as thought now
(Adds comments by Tepco official, government minister)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 The operator of
Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear
power plant said on Wednesday that it would
stick to its timetable of trying to achieve "cold shutdown" of
damaged reactors by January, though technical problems could
delay the plan.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant was damaged in
March by a earthquake and tsunami that left more than 20,000
people dead or missing. The nuclear accident was the worst of
its kind since the explosion and fire at Chernobyl in Ukraine in
1986.
"There is no change to the basis of our
timeframe. But regarding our aim to bring rectors and fuel pools
to cold shutdowns, we have succeeded in further stabilising the
situation, Zengo Aizawa, Tepco's vice president, told
reporters.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
first announced the cleanup plan in
April, proposing to bring under control three nuclear
reactors and four pools containing spent nuclear fuel at
the Daiichi plant.
Cold shutdown is a state where
water used to cool
nuclear fuel rods remains below 100 degrees Celsius,
making the fuel safe from heating up again.
C ooling systems were knocked out
in March, causing meltdowns of nuclear fuel
rods at three of the six reactors at the plant, 240 km (150
miles) north of Tokyo. Hydrogen explosions damaged buildings
housing the reactors days after the disaster.
Tepco on Wednesday said it had achieved ahead
of schedule its aim of bringing the spent fuel pools to stable
temperatures and that it would try to further cool the reactors
by adjusting the amount of water being pumped into them.
"The cooling at the plant made progess with
the extreme effort of workers under very tough conditions,"
Nuclear Crisis Minister Goshi Hosono told reporters alongside
Tepco officials.
DECONTAMINATING TAINTED WATER
But Tepco said it still had to
decontaminate large amounts of water tainted by radiation,
another key step in the cleanup.
Decontaminating tainted water is critical as the
treated water is reused as coolant through a circulatory system
built after the March disasters.
The newly built circulatory system has freed Tepco from
the need to pump in tens of thousands of litres of water to cool
the reactors and spent fuel pools. Much of the water had ended
as contaminated runoff at the plant needing treatment or
removal.
Decontamination has been delayed by repeated
breakdowns of instruments designed to remove harmful substances.
About 42,000 tonnes of contaminated water had been processed by
Aug. 9, with roughly 120,000 tonnes still left.
Experts say Tepco could face further delays if damage
to the plant turns out to be worse than expected.
Fumiya Tanabe, director at the Sociotechnical
Systems Safety Research Institute, suggested that the large
amounts of water poured in during the early days of the disaster
could mean that fuel in one reactor may have melted twice -- and
not just once.
"The damage to the reactors could be worse
than anticipated and if this is the case it may delay Tepco's
clean up timetable," he said.
The utility said it was investigating the suggestion,
though a spokesperson said it was uncertain when results would
be released.
The disaster has caused Japan to rethink
energy policy. Only 15 of 54 reactors remain on stream after
safety checks were conducted, as local governments have opposed
their restart. Parliament is set to pass a bill to promote the
use of renewable energy as part of efforts reduce reliance on
nuclear power.
Living in fear of radiation has become a part of
daily life. Consumers have become increasingly worried about
food safety following cases of contaminated vegetables, tea,
milk, seafood and water due to radiation leaks from the Daiichi
plant.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)