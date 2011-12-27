Japan trade min: Tepco options should include public control

UPDATE 1-Publicis pushed to loss by digital writedown
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, said on Tuesday he wanted Tokyo Electric Power Co to consider temporary public control and all other possibilities as it prepares a comprehensive restructuring plan in response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Sources said this month that the Japanese government may inject about $13 billion into Japan's biggest utility as early as next summer in a de facto nationalisation.
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)