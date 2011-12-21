版本:
Japan: to take 30-40 yrs to decomission Fukushima atomic plant

TOKYO Dec 21 Japan said on Wednesday it aims to decommission the tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant over 30-40 years, as it unveiled the next phase in its cleanup plan for the troubled complex.

The government said it plans to start removing spent fuel from the facility within next two years.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, was wrecked on March 11 by a huge earthquake and a towering tsunami which knocked out its cooling systems, triggering meltdowns, radiation leaks and mass evacuations.

